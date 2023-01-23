‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ will bring back classic Hardcore mode with Season 2

Modern Warfare 2 is set to bring back the classic Hardcore mode with its upcoming Season Two.

The long-awaited mode has been confirmed to return in the delayed update, which is due on February 15. Included will be a number of key updates for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Announcing the news, Infinity Ward tweeted: “No HUD? No problem. Hardcore is back!”

Advertisement

They also promised that a studio blog is set to follow this week, which will detail more multiplayer updates due in Season Two.

No HUD? No problem. Hardcore is back! Follow Season 02’s Multiplayer updates in our studio blog later this week. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 22, 2023

Last month, Call Of Duty brought the iconic Shipment map to Modern Warfare 2 as part of a new update.

The returning level was available through the Season One Reloaded update and will have a “festive” look from December 21 to January 4.

Shipment has become something of a fan favourite map after it first appeared in 2007’s Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. It most recently appeared in 2021’s Call Of Duty: Vanguard, but the version available in Modern Warfare 2 will have one significant change to previous editions.

The Season One Reloaded update launched on December 14 and also featured the first Raid for Modern Warfare 2 and will introduce Combat Records to the game, however those new records won’t include your current stats.

Advertisement

Christmas also welcomed a free access period for Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer version. The free access version of the game allowed players who don’t own Modern Warfare 2 to play its multiplayer mode for a few days. The offering was somewhat limited however, with just three maps and four modes available free of charge.

Those four modes consist of Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed. The available maps meanwhile, are Farm 18, El Asilo and the newly-added Shipment.