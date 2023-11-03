‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ 200GB install size is due to “increased content” on day one

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is surpassing 200GB in size, and Activision has explained that this is thanks to the “increased amount of content” available in this entry.

To compare, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was 125GB on PC. Other titles don’t even come close to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Final Fantasy 15 was 148GB, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were 150GB, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was 155GB, all at launch and on PC.

However, Activision and Sledgehammer Games stated that they are trying to slim the total install size down through “ongoing optimisation efforts”.

#MW3 is almost here. In preparation, we would like to provide an update on file sizes which are larger than last year 👇 This is due to the increased amount of content available Day 1, including open world Zombies, support for item carry forward from #MW2, as well as map files… — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 2, 2023

Advertisement

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 contains “open world Zombies, support for item carry forward from [Modern Warfare 2], as well as map files for current Call Of Duty: Warzone” which is what has caused the size to surge.

It advised that those who are not interested in aspects of the game, like Call Of Duty: Warzone, to uninstall that content through the launcher.

“Carry forward” will bring almost all weapons and cosmetic content that players have unlocked in Modern Warfare 2 to Modern Warfare 3. As such, players will be able to get into the sequel with all of their armaments from day one.

Additionally, Zombies has been said to be the biggest offering in that spin-off series since its start, with multiple squads braving the brunt of the undead.

Advertisement

Zombies will not be the only antagonist active in the open world environment either, though players will be able to use Pack-A-Punch, Perk Colas, the Mystery Box and the Wonder Weapon to give them the edge over the threat.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10. Early access to its campaign for those who pre-ordered the game started on November 2.

In other gaming news, Sledgehammer Games‘ creative director Dave Swenson shared that this Vladimir Makarov will not be the same one that fans met in the original trilogy: “it’s a whole new reimagining of the universe”.