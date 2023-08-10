‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ allows ‘Modern Warfare 2’ cosmetic content to carry over

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will let Modern Warfare 2 players transfer their cosmetic content over to the new game as part of Activision‘s “carry forward” approach.

The majority of “weapons and cosmetic content, including Bundles, Operators, and other rewards and unlocks from the game” will be accessible in Modern Warfare 3 even if the player unlocked these items in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or Call Of Duty: Warzone.

Naturally, there is no “carry back” from Modern Warfare 3 to Modern Warfare 2, however, Activision hopes that players will be happy with the way that “carry forward” gets them into the game as soon as possible.

“Expect your available arsenal to combine weapons from both Modern Warfare titles, giving you a massive repository of armaments ready to use on day one!” it said on its official website.

Two caveats are that “a small amount of content may be unavailable if gameplay offerings are different” in the next game, and war tracks will not transfer over. “For example, if MW3 doesn’t have the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle, or a specific piece of Tactical or Lethal Equipment in any game modes, any Skins you’ve unlocked for these items in MW2 won’t be in MW3,” explained Activision.

The most recent trailer for Modern Warfare 3 revealed Makarov, the notorious villain from the original version of the game, as well as the “No Russian” mission.

“No Russian” was subjected to intense criticism due to the fact that the player is forced to participate in a terrorist attack that kills a huge number of civilians in an airport.

Modern Warfare 2‘s post-credits scene showed passengers putting together 3D-printed pistols with one of them confirming their readiness to someone named “M”. This, plus the appearance of an airport in the trailer, seemingly suggests that “No Russian” is present in the next game.

In other gaming news, Escape From Tarkov‘s Scavs are newly improved in order to create tougher challenges in combat. However, now they’re able to take players’ insured gear permanently.