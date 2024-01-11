NewsGaming News

‘Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3’ and ‘Warzone’ Season 1 Reloaded details released

The update will release on January 17

By Ryan Easby
'Call Of Duty: Warzone' Credit: Activision
'Call Of Duty: Warzone' Credit: Activision

Details for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Call Of Duty Warzone Season 1 have been released online.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will be receiving a new 6v6 multiplayer map in the form of Rio, along with three new multiplayer modes: Team Gunfight, Infected and Headquarters. In addition to these, the game will be receiving a new version of Kill Confirmed that allows players to earn in-game rewards for completing tasks in a crossover with The Boys, and it’ll also be receiving multiplayer ranked play that follows the same ruleset as the official Call Of Duty league.

Call Of Duty Warzone is receiving a Night-Vision public event that will make surviving the Gulag much harder by getting rid of all light, as well as a brand new quest named the Champion’s Quest that will “instigate a devastating end game”, according to the official Call Of Duty blog.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Credit: Activision-Blizzard
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Credit: Activision-Blizzard

Players are also given access to a new weapon case objective in the early portion of a match, and a new way to leave the match early that can make winning a game extremely tense but extremely satisfying.

Finally, Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will be receiving a brand new warlord named Dokkaebi who can be defeated to acquire new weapons and loot.

The new update launches on January 17 across all platforms.

NME reviewed Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, saying that “the return of Modern Warfare 2’s beloved maps will scratch a nostalgic itch for long-time Call Of Duty fans, but just about everything outside of multiplayer will leave you wondering why this is a full-price game”.

In other gaming news, video game voice actors are slamming a new controversial deal that SAG-AFTRA has made with an AI company. Elsewhere, Alan Wake is coming to Dead By Daylight later this month after teases earlier in the week.

