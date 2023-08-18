‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ sets the stakes with gripping new trailer

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 sees Task Force 141 “adapt or die” to the oncoming threat of Vladimir Makarov in the latest reveal trailer.

Makarov will be a familiar face for those who played the original Modern Warfare 3 for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. To newcomers, he is introduced as the formidable leader of Ultranationalists who appears to have allies all over the world. Check out the trailer, set to a cover of Blue Öyster Cult’s ‘Don’t Fear The Reaper’, below:

Promising a “dark and gritty” campaign with cinematic influences on its core story beats, Sledgehammer Games‘ Modern Warfare 3 also adds open combat missions for the first time.

These “emphasize player choice with numerous additional paths and choices to complete objectives” allowing the game to react to the different approaches that the player might take to the task.

On the other hand, the multiplayer modes for Modern Warfare 3 include fan-favourites like Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed, as well as the new Cutthroat Mode, pitting three trios against each other. New mechanics like Tac-Stance allow for intense close-quarters combat encounters, along with other movement mechanics yet to be revealed.

“All 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 have been modernised with new modes and gameplay features and will be available at launch,” stated publisher Activision and confirmed that more than 12 new 6v6 maps will arrive in post-launch live seasons.

A lot of hype is surrounding what is said to be the “largest Call of Duty zombies map ever” in Modern Warfare 3. From Treyarch, the zombies mode will integrate new mechanics into the mix as players go toe to toe with the biggest enemies in the history of the series.

“Modern Warfare Zombies tells an unearthly Dark Aether story set in the Modern Warfare universe with missions, core Zombies features and secrets to discover,” said Activision.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 comes to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10.

