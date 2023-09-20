‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ trailer reveals open-world zombie mode

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has promised the “largest Zombies offering to date” and the latest trailer showing off its open world seems to be delivering on that statement.

A team of multi-national Operators will assist the members of Task Force 141 in the fight against the undead, with this cinematic trailer setting the scene for how the infection starts and spreads. Check it out below:

Advertisement

“Combining the very best of Modern Warfare map features and systems with the tried-and-true core features of Treyarch Zombies, Modern Warfare Zombies presents an all-new twist on the fan-favourite third game mode, launching alongside the Campaign and Multiplayer when Modern Warfare 3 releases,” said Activision in a post to the Call Of Duty blog.

As well as special story missions, Zombies will immerse players in open-world regions that will become more and more challenging as they progress through Operation Deadbolt. Players will work together to contain the infection and eradicate it in player-versus-environment (PvE) extraction survival experiences.

Treyarch and Activision also assured players that there will be secrets to stumble upon in Zombies, as always, and cinematics featuring their favourite Task 141 characters.

Additionally, those who pre-order Modern Warfare 3 will receive a Zombie Ghost Operator skin – irrespective of whether they opt for the Standard or Vault edition of the game.

However, should they pre-order the new title ahead of the start of Season 6 in Modern Warfare 2, they’ll be able to equip the skin from September 27. Even if it is unlocked in Modern Warfare 2, Zombie Ghost will be included in Modern Warfare 3 through the carry-forward feature.

Advertisement

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 comes to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on November 10.

In other gaming news, Final Fantasy 14 has welcomed KFC’s Colonel Sanders to the game as a black mage, specialising in primal magic like fire.