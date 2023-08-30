‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ will not transfer every Operator over from ‘Modern Warfare 2’

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will not include all Operators from Modern Warfare 2 in its multiplayer modes, announced publisher Activision.

“From special guest Operators in Season 05 Reloaded to the BlackCell and Battle Pass offerings and even launch day favourites like Hutch, Horangi, Nova, and Stiletto, nearly every Operator from Modern Warfare 2 can be used in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer and Zombies,” said Activision in a post to the official Call Of Duty blog.

“Whether you earned them or recruited them via Store Bundle, stack up those Operators to show them off today and in Modern Warfare 3,” the publisher summarised. Yet, with no specifics on which Operators are and are not heading over to the sequel, players might not want to spend their Call Of Duty Points.

Previously, Activision had announced that “a small amount of content may be unavailable if gameplay offerings are different” and that war tracks would not transfer over to the new game.

Fortunately though, the rest of the Modern Warfare 2 content would be included in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in its “carry forward” feature. Also, these items will be available in both the multiplayer modes and the Zombies mode for the new game.

On that topic, the Zombies offering will be the “largest Call Of Duty zombies map ever” with new mechanics for players to get to grips with. “Modern Warfare Zombies tells an unearthly Dark Aether story set in the Modern Warfare universe with missions, core Zombies features and secrets to discover,” said Activision in the initial Modern Warfare 3 reveal.

