‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ and ‘Warzone’ Season 5 full details revealed

Activision and Infinity Ward have detailed every major change coming to Season 5 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone ahead of its release later today.

Season 5’s content updates were released alongside a new trailer for both games, which show Warzone’s stadium and train station being opened up for the first time since the game’s launch, as well as four new maps in Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode.

Activision took to the PlayStation blog to detail the new changes coming in season 5, starting off with Warzone. Warzone’s already expansive map is getting bigger, with the opening of the stadium, and the train station. Moving freight trains are also being introduced. Players can use the moving trains to “escape the gas, take a load off or get to a new location stealthier, without the noise of a vehicle engine.”

For Modern Warfare, four new maps are being introduced across the Gunfight, 6v6 Multiplayer and Ground War playlists. These maps are: Livestock (Gunfight), Verdansk International Airport (Ground War), Petrov Oil Rig (6v6) and Suldal Harbor (6v6).

The Season 5 Battle Pass also comes with new weapons and an operator. The weapons being introduced are the ISO SMG (Tier 15) and the AN-94 assault rifle (Tier 31), both of which can be unlocked for free by playing the game.

A new operator, Lerch – the leader of the game’s new Shadow Company faction – will be included in the Battle Pass, while its two other operators, Velikan and Roze will be released throughout the season.

A new Mini Royale mode is also being introduced. This mode will lower the number of Operators in a game, but will speed up the entire battle royale.

Exclusive content for Modern Warfare on PlayStation was also detailed. Survival Crash will let players take advantage of long sightlines or head to the rooftops and lock down a building to outlast waves of enemies.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 is set to launch on August 5. For the complete list of updates, click here.