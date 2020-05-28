‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Season 4 will begin next week

Season 4 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone will launch next week on June 3, and will see the return of fan favourite Captain Price as an operator.

Season 4’s start date was announced via the official Call Of Duty Twitter account with a new trailer. The trailer comprises mostly of what happened in Modern Warfare‘s campaign, serving as a recap of sorts, but ends with a teaser for Season 4 and Price’s entry into the battle royale. Gaz is also shown in the trailer’s end standing alongside Price, but it is currently unclear if Gaz will be a playable operator.

This story is far from over. Season 4 kicks off June 3. #ModernWarfare #Warzone pic.twitter.com/M5ggx2EXhB — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 27, 2020

Price’s return was first teased last week through the official Call Of Duty app and marketing emails. A notification was sent out to Call Of Duty app users on May 20 about a scheduled call between Khaled Al-Asad and Vladimir Makarov, and appeared to show a picture of Captain Price. The two discussed opposing forces “enlisting the help of a senior operator” that Al-Asad considers an “old friend”.

The announcement of Season 4 comes just a day after the return of Plunder Packs to both Modern Warfare and Warzone. The Plunder Pack is currently available for those interested in “pimping their rides” in the game, as rapper and Warzone Minister of Flexin’ Xzibit puts it.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone received its final handful of major updates for Season 3 last week. They include the Ghost Pack Contingency bundle, two new maps including Hardhat (Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare only), an update to playable weapons in the Gulag and two new game modes.

Activision‘s Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is currently available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.