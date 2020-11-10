‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ update enables private ‘Warzone’ matches

Infinity Ward has released a new update for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare which allows players to create private Warzone matches, along with a new feature that reduces the file size on PC.

In a lengthy list of patch notes, many new key features were identified to improve the experience for players. One of the biggest inclusions is allowing players to create their own private Warzone matches.

Currently in the beta stage, to create a private match for each mode a substantial amount of players will be needed to start. The standard battle royale mode requires 50, plunder asks for 30, and mini battle royale will need 24. Being in beta, the developer is asking fans to share any bugs and feedback they may encounter.

PC players will also be able to reduce their overall file size through a new feature known as Texture Streaming. The aim is to download high resolution textures whilst playing, reducing patch sizes and disk space by removing rarely used textures. If a player has set their texture resolution to high, the game will automatically take advantage of the new mode and download textures while playing.

The feature can be controlled through a variety of options, such as changing the bandwidth usage and setting a daily cap. It can also be turned off entirely if players choose to do so. You can read the full rundown here.

Finally, the update has added new playlist updates to both Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, bringing back fan favourite modes such as Shoot House 24/7. A variety of bug fixes have also been made across all platforms.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare also recently delivered an update that allowed PC players the ability to remove specific modes from the game – a feature console owners were granted earlier this year.