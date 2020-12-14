‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ bug makes Operators ‘naked’

A new Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War bug has left gamers noticing that their Operators are ‘naked’ and hairless online.

While Operators do retain small black underwear, they are otherwise completely exposed. The bug also deletes hairstyles, replacing them with a smooth bald head. Even the eyes are affected, with bugged players having empty black sockets instead.

It’s unclear at the moment exactly how many players have encountered this bug, or which Operators are susceptible.

@CallofDuty why am I currently naked in multiplayer🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/54RZ4oytS2 — Loyal Twist (@LoyalTwist) December 8, 2020

Ummmm why was there a half naked, bald lady on the enemy team @CallofDuty ?????? #coldwar #CODColdWar pic.twitter.com/0xgwahBGr9 — Monka Funka (@MonkaFunka) December 8, 2020

So far, neither Treyarch nor Activision have acknowledged the issue. Because of this, it is unclear if a fix is incoming, or when the issue will be patched out. While it doesn’t break the game, the bug is very noticeable though does seem to be rare.

In other Call Of Duty news, Activision has revealed the new map, Rebirth Island, for Call Of Duty: Warzone. The trailer also included a new Operator, one-eyed Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin, an ex-KGB leader of the Nova 6 program, an experimental chemical weapons production site on Rebirth Island.

Meanwhile, Call Of Duty: Mobile has just added two new weapons for Season 13: the Peacekeeper and the MP7.