‘Call Of Duty’ legend Scump retires from competition mid-season

OpTic member and legendary competitive Call Of Duty player Scump has retired from competition earlier than expected – in the midst of what he previously said would be his final season.

In October, Seth “Scump” Abner announced that the Modern Warfare 2 season would mark his final year as a professional player. Now, just one event into the season, Scump has announced his retirement.

THANKS FOR EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/AiVYCvp9i3 — OpTic Scump (@scump) January 17, 2023

Today (January 18), Scump posted a five-minute long video onto Twitter announcing his retirement and showing footage of a retirement party with his teammates. In an emotional speech, Scump revealed that he had been “on the fence” about competing at all this season as his attention had been split between competition, content creation and maintaining fan interaction.

OpTic has confirmed that Scump will be replaced by former teammate Brandon “Dashy” Otell in the starting line-up. Scump said of Dashy’s return: “Bringing Brandon back made sense; life’s too short to hold grudges or be mad at each other. I hope he uses this opportunity to be a good teammate.”

In Scump’s October announcement, he alluded to remaining in the competitive Call Of Duty scene, though not as a player. It is currently unclear if Scump will remain in OpTic or if he will take a different role moving forward.

Scump is best known as the face of OpTic, the largest and most successful competitive team in Call Of Duty history. Scump also has a YouTube subscriber count of over 2.66million and a similarly successful Twitch channel. Scump has won one world championship in Call Of Duty.