‘Call Of Duty’ remixes national anthems for special World Cup event

Call Of Duty Modern: Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players can hear a remixed version of their national anthem in a special World Cup event running alongside the tournament.

As part of the ‘Support A Team’ event that started yesterday (November 24), each day players will be able to predict which team will win the daily highlighted event.

The reward for correctly guessing is a premium package that includes a player’s national anthem of choice and a bonus of 10,000 experience points.

You can hear a snippet of how the remixed England national anthem sounds below.

The World Cup-themed event kicked off with United States vs England yesterday, and will continue with Argentina vs Mexico (November 25), Spain vs Germany (November 26), South Korea vs Ghana (November 27), Tunisia vs France (November 28) and Cameroon vs Brazil (November 29).

Two correct predictions will get players a special blueprint of the TAQ-V battle rifle. Getting four right will also add another blueprint of the STB 556 assault rifle to inventory, and both will awarded after the event.

The announcement comes after footballers Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba were revealed as special operators in Modern Warefare 2.

Meanwhile, a new trick discovered in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 earlier this week let players speed around the map, in what players dubbed the “G Walk”.

Released last month, NME described the game in a four-star review as a “top-notch shooter with a fun campaign and solid multiplayer offering”, adding: “If you’re going to pick up one multiplayer game this year, there’s a good argument that it should be this one.”