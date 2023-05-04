‘Warzone’ will get a ranked beta in Season 3 Reloaded update

Activision Blizzard has announced details on Season 3 Reloaded, an update for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 which will introduce a third raid, a new map, and a ranked mode for Warzone.

Set to launch next Wednesday (May 10), the Reloaded midseason update introduces a number of new features for Modern Warfare 2 and its free-to-play battle royale counterpart Warzone 2.0.

For Modern Warfare 2, Season 3 Reloaded will add the shooter’s third raid, which tasks players with exploring a Soviet base, complete with “old train tunnels and electrically charged waters”.

Additionally, a wave-based defence mission will be added to Modern Warfare 2‘s Special Ops mode, while a new “medium-sized” 6v6 map called Alboran Hatchery will be available to play in multiplayer matches.

As for Warzone, the midseason update will kick off a Ranked Play beta, which will track players’ performance and award Skill Rating (SR) for killing rivals and winning — or placing highly in — matches. This Skill Rating is paid as an “entry fee” to ranked games, and will divide players into eight tiers depending on the amount of SR they accrue.

Besides Ranked Play, Season 3 Reloaded will introduce Gulag Entry Kits, which will allow users an extra shot at fighting their way back into a match if they’re knocked out. The update will also add preset Perk Packages to buy or loot, along with a Deployable Buy Station that lets buyers resupply without visiting one of Al Mazrah’s existing Buy Stations.

Finally, Warzone 2‘s extraction-shooter DMZ mode will be updated with a “subterranean bunker complex” for players to explore, though Activision Blizzard has teased that it may be inhabited by some of the mode’s toughest enemies yet.

While patch notes for Season 3 Reloaded have not been released just yet, you can check out Activision Blizzard’s wider overview here.

