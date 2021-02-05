‘Call of Duty’ series has made over $27billion for Activision since 2003

Publisher Activision Blizzard have announced that the Call of Duty franchise has generated around £19.5billion ($27billion) in revenue since 2003.

The figure was announced during Activision Blizzard’s latest earnings call. Activision president and COO Daniel Alegre said that the earnings made it “one of the most successful entertainment franchises of all time”.

The Call of Duty franchise started with the original Call of Duty developed by Infinity Ward and released for PC in 2003.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said during the call that the Call of Duty series had attracted over 250million players in 2020, which was an increase of 180million since 2017.

The popularity of free-to-play games such as Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile is partly responsible for the increase in players.

The franchise as a whole “sustained more than 100 million monthly active players” for a fifth consecutive quarter, which is up from 40million in 2018.

Chief financial officer Dennis Durkin also confirmed in the earnings call that there will be a “another strong premium” Call of Duty game by the end of 2021, but there were no further details given.

In other Call of Duty news, 60,000 accounts were recently banned for cheating. Activision released an update which went into detail about the measures that they have taken to combat cheaters in the game.

Activation Blizzard have also confirmed that they have several free-to-play mobile games set in the Warcraft universe in the works, which Bobby Kotick said would “create opportunities” for fans new and old to experience the Warcraft universe “in entirely new ways”.