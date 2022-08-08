‘Call Of Duty’ stream to reveal ‘Modern Warfare 2’ multiplayer and “future” of ‘Warzone’

Activision Blizzard has announced Call Of Duty Next, a livestream that will reveal Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer and what’s next for Warzone.

Call Of Duty Next will take place on September 15, though no specific time has been confirmed just yet.

However, Activision Blizzard has confirmed that the stream will include a “full” reveal of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer, ahead of the shooter’s October launch.

The livestream will also outline “the future of Warzone,” after confirming Warzone 2.0 earlier in the year. For the most part, details on Warzone 2.0 have been kept tightly under wraps – though it’s set to launch “later this year” and will be integrated with Modern Warfare 2 after it launches on October 28.

Warzone 2 will also be a separate game to the current version of Warzone, which was confirmed when Activision stated Warzone 2.0 will not carry across progression or cosmetics from the current battle royale.

Call Of Duty Next will also reveal “the Warzone mobile experience” – though it’s unclear if this will be a standalone title in the same vein as Call Of Duty Mobile, or if it will be integrated with Warzone or Warzone 2.0.

Beyond next month’s showcase, Infinity Ward has also confirmed when two open betas for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will take place. These betas will take place in September, however the first beta will only be available to PlayStation fans. Additionally, the first two days of each beta will only be playable for anyone who has pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2.

In other Call Of Duty news, a court case against Activision Blizzard has been thrown out because the plaintiff’s lawyer hadn’t played enough Call Of Duty to back up their allegations. However, the company’s still tied up in a major lawsuit surrounding allegations of workplace misconduct and sexual harassment.