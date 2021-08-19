‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ campaign shows the birth of special forces

The campaign for Call Of Duty: Vanguard will take players across the world, fighting through World War 2 across multiple perspectives.

Sledgehammer Games has shared a first look at Call Of Duty: Vanguard‘s campaign, which will – as teasers suggested – be set during WW2.

The campaign will be set across the world, with missions set in the Pacific, North Africa and both the Eastern and Western fronts of Europe. The story will revolve around “the untold stories of multinational heroes that formed Task Force One, changing the face of history and setting the stage for special forces as we know it”.

To correctly encapsulate the “international” setting of WW2, the campaign’s story will be told through the perspectives of four different characters.

All of these characters are based on real-life people who fought in WW2, however Game Director Josh Bridge has noted that Vanguard is “rooted but not beholden” to true historical accuracy.

One such character is Lt. Polina Petrova, a Russian sniper who was a nurse until the siege of Stalingrad. She is based on Lyudmila Pavlichenko, who was the most successful female sniper of all time.

On the other side of Europe is Sgt. Arthur Kingsley, a black paratrooper in the British army that parachutes behind German lines the night before D-Day – this is based on the true story of Sidney Cornell. During a press event, Sledgehammer Games stated that it was important that Kingsley’s portrayal – who is acted by Chiki Okonkwo – felt true to the character.

The Pacific theatre of war will be seen through the eyes of Wade Jackson, a downed American fighter pilot who must learn to fight with a grounded squad and is based on Vernon ‘Mike’ Micheel. Finally, Australian soldier Lucas Riggs – based on Charles Upham – will tell the story of the Rats Of Tubruk as they fight the Axis in Africa.

Combined, these four characters make up an allied unit of special forces, one of the first in the world. They’ll be up against antagonist Heinrich Freisinger, the Director of the Gestapo who is looking to keep the Nazi party alive toward the end of the war.

The tone of Call Of Duty: Vanguard‘s campaign will aim to tell the “devastating” stories behind the war, while Emmy-winning composer Bear McCreary has worked to make each character’s theme “raw and exposed”. More information on the game can be viewed over at the official blog.

