‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ Champion Hill alpha is live, here’s how it works

The Call Of Duty: Vanguard alpha is live now for PlayStation owners between August 27 and 29, with the new Champion Hill game mode.

This alpha will act as a preview to the official multiplayer reveal scheduled for September 7, with a beta announcement to follow that. A PlayStation Plus subscription is not required in most regions, with just an internet connection, Activision account, and PS4 or PS5 needed.

Champion Hill is a new multi-arena survival tournament game mode from Sledgehammer Games, with squads ranging from solos to 3v3. The mode revolves around 60-second deathmatches in small interconnected arenas located on one massive map.

Each player starts with a loadout, $500 and has a minute to buy equipment. The squad that wins each individual match will gain $1,000 each, with squads playing a rotating set of rounds until each one is knocked out when their life count reaches zero.

The last round will be 120 seconds instead of 60 and will repeat until one team successfully wipes out the other. The blog post detailing all this also has information on the four smaller maps and exactly how the buy station will work.

Sledgehammer Games also took to Twitter to ask players to make sure they give feedback on the game’s alpha.

We hope you enjoy your time in Champion Hill! If you have feedback you'd like our devs to see, please mention @SHGames in your posts. We'll also be keeping our eyes peeled for some #CODTopPlays 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y4mpfoAwzQ — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) August 27, 2021

The studio recently said that it is interested in making games outside the Call Of Duty franchise, as studio head Aaron Halon said: “We love our legacy and what we’ve created, but we also wanted to think about the future of the studio and how we could set ourselves up to be even stronger.”

