‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ crossplay beta is now underway

Sledgehammer Games has opened up the crossplay beta for Call Of Duty: Vanguard, which starts today and runs through the weekend.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is now available to play in the latest open beta, which focuses on crossplay. However, for some platforms, the first half of the beta is early access only. PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players will all be able to play together throughout the beta period.

PlayStation players got to try out Call Of Duty: Vanguard last weekend but only for those with Early Access. To gain access to early access, beta players had to pre-order the game. Today’s Beta starts with the PlayStation open beta. Anyone with a PlayStation console can now download and try out the upcoming WW2 shooter.

For those on PC or Xbox, the Early Access beta begins today. Players can gain instant access by pre-ordering the game. A full open beta will be available starting on Saturday for those who don’t want to pre-purchase.

The #Vanguard👏 Crossplay 👏 Beta 👏 Weekend 👏 is 👏 now 👏 LIVE! 👏 Jump in now! Make sure to stock up on chair-side snacks 🍿 pic.twitter.com/LmJQCTvCIV — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 16, 2021

To summarise:

PlayStation Open Beta is available to all from now until September 20.

Xbox and PC Early Access Beta is available now until September 18.

Xbox and PC Open Beta is available from September 18 to September 20.

The purpose of this beta is to test the crossplay features coming to Call Of Duty: Vanguard. These features have been available in the previous Call Of Duty releases.

The minimum and recommended specifications are also available for those on PC wishing to participate in the beta and can be viewed on the beta page. PC players will also need to use the Battle.net launcher to participate in the beta or play the full game when it releases.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is releasing on November 5.

