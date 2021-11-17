‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ gets a free trial 2 weeks after launch

Activision has confirmed that Call Of Duty: Vanguard will be getting a free multiplayer trial on November 18 – just two weeks after the game launched.

The upcoming free trial will allow Call Of Duty players to sample Vanguard’s multiplayer modes for a period of four day – starting November 18 at 6pm GMT.

Although Call Of Duty games have history of offering free weekends – during both beta and post-launch – the upcoming Vanguard trial comes uncharacteristically early.

Advertisement

The free trial comes on the back of some bad news for Activision – Call Of Duty: Vanguard launch sales are down 40 per cent compared to last year’s Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In fact, that makes it Call Of Duty’s worst performing launch in 14 years. That said, it was still the UK’s second largest game launch of 2021 so far – second only to FIFA 22.

Interestingly, the upcoming multiplayer free trial coincides with the launch of Vanguard’s biggest competitor – Battlefield 2042.

Making things even more interesting, Call Of Duty’s classic Shipment map will debut in Vanguard the day before the multiplayer trial on November 17. The often-requested map features a small and hectic maze of shipping containers and has appeared in numerous Call Of Duty games since its debut in Call Of Duty 4.

The map offers a frantic and fast-paced multiplayer experience that’s perfect for levelling up your character and weapons – a real boon for anyone playing during the free trial.

You can jump into the upcoming Call Of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer from6pm GMT on November 18 until Sunday, November 21.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, over 200 Activision Blizzard employees have staged a walkout to protest against current CEO Bobby Kotick.

Elsewhere, Valorant has removed four player squads in competitive modes due to toxicity.