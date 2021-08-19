‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ gets official release date and will run at 60FPS on consoles

Sledgehammer Games has revealed key information for the newly-announced Call Of Duty: Vanguard, including an official November release date and details on how the game will perform on console.

After a series of cryptic teasers, Sledgehammer Games has announced that Call Of Duty: Vanguard will launch on November 5, 2021. Furthermore, console users will be able to run the upcoming game at 60FPS.

Sledgehammer Games has confirmed that Vanguard will use the same engine introduced with Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and will include “breathtaking visual fidelity, a photo realistic world, lifelike characters and optimized performance”. This means that fans can expect solid hardware performance when fighting through WW2 theatres across North Africa, the Eastern Front and the Pacific.

In terms of setting, Call Of Duty: Vanguard will bring fans to the “tide-turning battles” of World War 2, showing some of the grittiest – and most impactful – battles of the war. This will involve seeing war through the perspective of characters that are based on real soldiers who fought in WW2, however Game Director Josh Bridge noted that the while the game is historically inspired, it is “rooted but not beholden” to the real history that Vanguard is based on.

In terms of multiplayer, Call Of Duty: Vanguard will launch with 20 maps – including 16 six versus six maps and four two versus two maps. The experience will lean toward smaller, tighter maps and will give players many more options for tactical gameplay – including the ability to destroy environments, mount weapons and more.

Sledgehammer Games is also aiming to achieve a “unified experience” between Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. This means that Warzone will receive Vanguard content and an all-new map, while Treyarch will develop Vanguard‘s Zombies mode to ensure continuity with the mode in Black Ops Cold War.

Emmy-winning composer Bear McCreary has also discussed the “raw and exposed” character soundtracks he has created for Call Of Duty: Vanguard, as well as an “emotionally ambiguous” main theme that leans into the danger and panic of battle, rather than just the heroism.

