‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ guns already work in ‘Warzone’

Someone has managed to get a gun from Call Of Duty: Vanguard working in Call Of Duty: Warzone ahead of the former’s integration into Warzone after its release in November.

The below video shared to Twitter by user JGOD clearly shows the StG 44 from Call of Duty: Vanguard being used in Warzone. It looks like it’s already been taken out of the game though, as noted by ModernWarzone in the comments.

A little surprised I was actually able to use the Vanguard STG in Warzone Gain access using private matches, no weapon inspect though sadly pic.twitter.com/UYslR6hr8Z — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) October 7, 2021

Advertisement

As noted by JGOD, the StG was only usable in private matches and had no weapon inspect available, but it definitely worked. Another tweet from ModernWarzone backs this up, as they have screenshots from another user who was able to see the StG in a private lobby, and even add up to ten attachments to the gun as well.

10 attachments have been seemingly confirmed for #Vanguard weapons in #Warzone! This has been speculated about a lot beforehand. @MavriqGG was able to see this in a Warzone private match lobby! pic.twitter.com/b0f4J3wfmv — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 7, 2021

All of this has lead to speculation about the future of the Warzone client, as Vanguard will be added to Warzone later this year. Vanguard, Warzone, and the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot all use the same engine, IW 8.0, so exactly how it’ll all work together remains to be seen.

Editor of MCV/DEVELOP Seth Barton retweeted the video and said the game was “already adding Vanguard guns to the Warzone client (not really usable yet). The advantage of using the same engine? Bodes well for Vanguard integration later this year.”

Guns aren’t the only thing crossing over between the two games, as back in September Warzone bans were being carried over into the Vanguard beta. Private Discord’s were warning fellow cheaters of the ban, after it was also announced that Warzone would receive a new “multi-faceted” anti-cheat system.

Advertisement

In other news, EA has said it is considering changing the company’s publishing deal with FIFA over its football titles, which would remove the FIFA handle from future games.