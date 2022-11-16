‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ has been nominated for the first ever gaming Grammy

The 2023 Grammys will feature the first ever gaming Grammy, with the awards adding in a category for Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media.

Yesterday (November 15), the nominations for the 2023 Grammys were announced via livestream, with the composers of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok, Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy all getting the nod for Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media alongside Mohawk Games’ Old World.

“Overjoyed to see Aliens: Fireteam Elite in the crop of Grammy nominees in the first-ever VGM category. And what a treasure to share this with two close friends Bear McCreary and Christopher Tin,” wrote Austin Wintory, the composer of Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

“I’m thrilled to be nominated for a Grammy, alongside these visionary composers,” said Bear McCreary, the composer of Call Of Duty: Vanguard. “Huge thanks to everyone at Sledgehammer Games, and to my support team at Sparks & Shadows, all of whom helped bring this score to life. I share this honor with you all.”

Delighted to see that I was nominated for 2 GRAMMY® awards this morning! My album 'The Lost Birds' with @VOCES8 and @rpoonline was nominated in 'Best Classical Compendium' and my soundtrack to @mohawkgames 'Old World' was nominated in the new 'Best Video Game Soundtrack' category pic.twitter.com/wt2Taav3u5 — Christopher Tin (@christophertin) November 15, 2022

Let’s rock! 🎸🤘🎶 Congratulations to composer Richard Jacques on his #GRAMMYs Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media Album nomination for @Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy (Original Game Soundtrack). #GOTGGame pic.twitter.com/gANVx9ZzOU — Hollywood Records (@HollywoodRecs) November 16, 2022

We are honored that Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok has been nominated for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games at this year's #GRAMMYS! @UbisoftMusic @StephEconomou https://t.co/JaKYuEhnTs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 15, 2022

The winner is set to be announced at the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony on February 5, 2023.

Video game scores have been eligible for the Grammys since 1999. Civilization theme ‘Baba Yetu’ won the Best Instrumental Arrangement award in 2011 while Journey was nominated in the Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media in 2012. Last year, a cover of ‘Meta Knight’s Revenge’ from Kirby Super Star by The 8-Bit Big Band won the award for Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Capella track.

Speaking to NME, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy composer Richard Jaques explained how ”music – and licensed music in particular – has two uses in games like this: it’s either really upfront and in your face, or it’s used in a more diegetic way as part of the world.”

“So that could mean that you’ve just come out of a huddle, you’re in space, and you’ve just built up your team… and you’ve got Rick Astley playing.” He laughs. “Or it could mean that you’re hearing this nostalgic tune on the radio, when Peter Quill is a kid. It seats both aspects of the game perfectly, and enhances both of these worlds.”

