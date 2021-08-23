‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ introduces “Gunfight Battle Royale” Champion Hill mode

Call Of Duty: Vanguard will introduce Champion Hill, the new battle royale mode, during the PlayStation alpha.

Previously teased as “Gunfight Battle Royale”, Champion Hill pits small squads of two or three against others in a “round-robin deathmatch tournament” designed to leave the strongest team standing.

“Everyone starts with the same Loadout,” explained the game’s developer in a blog post, “and while it can be lethal, collecting Cash — earned by taking enemy lives and picking up drops scattered around the map — will allow you to upgrade your starting weapons and purchase new armaments, equipment, Perks, and Killstreaks during Buy Rounds that happen between Combat Rounds.”

The Champion Hill mode will be available to all PS4 and PS5 players when the Vanguard alpha launches this Friday (August 27) at 6PM BST. A multiplayer beta has also been confirmed, which should start on September 10.

All of the Champion Hill battles take place across one map, which is split into smaller sections. The Airstrip, the Market, the Trainyard, and the Courtyard all feature as areas on the map, along with a spectator podium for defeated players to watch from.

In other Vanguard news, Sledgehammer Games has revealed that Call Of Duty: Vanguard will have 20 multiplayer maps available to play at launch.

On November 5, Call Of Duty: Vanguard will launch with 20 maps, however only one – Eagle’s Nest – has been named. Of these 20 maps, 16 of them will offer core six versus six modes, while the remaining four will focus on smaller-scale two versus two battles.