‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ multiplayer maps revealed in datamine of beta

A dataminer has shared information about new multiplayer maps in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, revealed after the launch of the ongoing beta.

READ MORE: California sues Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment

The Reddit post revealed that 20 multiplayer maps, a Zombies map, and four arenas for the Champions Hill mode will be included in the final release of Call Of Duty: Vanguard, along with a few new game modes.

The datamine appears to have picked up information regarding these new game modes, which include names like “Arms Race”, “Minefield”, “Crawl”, and “Patrol”. The Operators named in the data include Beatrice, Constanze, Solange, Shigernori, Padmavati, Halima, Lewis, Francis, Isabella, and Liu – some of which are believed to be season one or two additions.

Advertisement

The Call Of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer maps are all named in the post, which includes Berlin, Hotel Royale, Oasis, Shipment, Tuscan, and Air Strip. Alongside this, many of the Campaign Missions are named.

The Reddit post goes on to detail the Achievements available in the game, and says that Season One of the game is due for release November 23.

In other Call Of Duty news, it looks like cheaters already banned from Call Of Duty: Warzone are also being perma-banned from Call Of Duty: Vanguard, ahead of the game’s full release.

There are, however, reports that cheating is already an issue in Call of Duty: Vanguard, with the cross play beta last weekend experiencing issues with less charitable players hacking the game right from the start.

It has been suggested that the cheat systems players have used in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare are likely to be still functional while we wait for the anti-cheat measures to be introduced.