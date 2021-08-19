‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ multiplayer will launch with 20 maps

Sledgehammer Games has revealed that Call Of Duty: Vanguard will have 20 multiplayer maps available to play at launch, and has shared further details on Vanguard‘s tactical approach to multiplayer.

READ MORE: California sues Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment

On November 5, Call Of Duty: Vanguard will launch with 20 maps, however only one – Eagle’s Nest – has been named. Of these 20 maps, 16 of them will offer core six versus six modes, while the remaining four will focus on smaller-scale two versus two battles.

In general, the upcoming WW2 shooter will deliver a much more tactically-focused multiplayer experience than its predecessors. Similarly to Rainbow Six Siege, the maps on Call Of Duty: Vanguard will include “reactive gameplay environments” that allow players to destroy environmental features, opening up new pathways and points of entry across the map.

Advertisement

Players will also be able to mount weapons on surfaces for added recoil stability, as well as a new blindfire feature that will allow players to fire from cover without looking. This means they can return fire without exposing themselves as a target – at the cost of massively reduced accuracy.

Via a feature called combat pacing, players will be able to choose whether they want a more chaotic or tactical experience in their multiplayer, with three different options. While we weren’t shown the specifics of combat pacing, it seems to be a single playlist of mixed game modes. Selecting “Blitz” will put players in a target-rich environment where there will be plenty of fast-paced killing to do, however choosing “Tactical” will deliver settings with fewer players and a much slower pace.

There will also be a brand new game mode called Champion Hill, which will have more details revealed soon.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is also bringing Warzone up to speed – later this year, the battle royale will receive a brand new map as well as a fresh anti-cheat system. This will all share the same technology as Vanguard, ensuring “seamless weapon and operator integration”.

Advertisement

While details are sparse, Call Of Duty: Vanguard will once again bring back the fan-favourite Zombies game mode, which will be developed by Treyarch and set as a prologue to the story established in Black Ops Cold War‘s Zombies mode. More news can be read over at the official blog.

In other news, an Apex Legends player has gone from Bronze rank to Apex Predator in just 54 hours of streaming.