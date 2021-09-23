‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ nerfs attack dogs in post-beta changes

It’s officially over – the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has now ended. But what did players think of the upcoming fps?

After a 48-hour extension, the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has come to a close. Now, developer Sledgehammer Games has released a list of the most pressing issues reported by players.

Revealed in an official blog post, these are the issues most reported by players of the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta. And it looks as though nobody was fond of those attack dogs.

“Here’s a shortlist of things that have either already been fixed for launch or issues we’re currently working on, thanks to your feedback:

Nerfing the sun

Cracking down on Red Star raves

Removing dognados

Tuning spawns to avoid Hotel Royal’s murder kitchen

Closing open mic lobbies in Search & Destroy

In all seriousness, we are fixing those things. We’re also taking a thorough pass at weapon balancing, audio mixing, and visibility. But we’ll share more on that later.”

Joking aside, it looks as though Sledgehammer Games has already fixed one of the more annoying issues – reducing the amount of glare created by the sun. They’ve also tuned the way spawns work in order to avoid the ‘murder kitchen’ scenario some players encountered in Hotel Royal.

Most importantly, they’re doing something about attack dogs. A killstreak awarded for reaching 10 kills, the Attack Dogs have been met with some resistance since they were first announced. During the beta, swarms of attack dogs were often seen storming the map. Thankfully, it looks as though there’s already a fix… but we’re not quite sure what it is.

Still, you can expect plenty more bug fixes and tweaks to come before launch.

“As a reminder, Beta was just a sample of the overall Call of Duty: Vanguard experience,” said Sledgehammer Games. “You can expect more maps, modes, and weapons in Vanguard on November 5. Vanguard will also include an exciting Campaign set against four major theatres of war and a franchise-first, universe-expanding, Zombies crossover – crafted by our wonderful friends at Treyarch.”

