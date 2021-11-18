‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ patch adds Shipment map and fixes issue for PS5

The latest Call of Duty: Vanguard patch has added Shipment to the multiplayer map roster, as well as fixed an issue preventing some PlayStation 5 owners from playing the game.

The new map, Shipment, promises to be a small and hectic arena that features empty shipping containers. It has previously featured in other Call of Duty games, including as one of Call of Duty 4‘s launch maps 14 years ago.

This time around, the placement of its containers have been changed around. There’s also a new container that hangs above the others on a crane. In addition, a number of containers now have breakable walls to give players a bit more variety.

PlayStation 5 owners that have suffered from issues loading the game should be in luck too. The update has fixed a problem that meant they could not play the game if they had less than 40GB of space available on their system.

The update arrives just in time for a free multiplayer trial of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Launching today, the trial allows players to try out Vanguard‘s multiplayer modes for free until Sunday, November 21.

Call of Duty: Vanguard sales were down 40 per cent compared to last year’s Call of Duty which may explain why there is a free trial already.

Elsewhere, it’s been an exceptionally unpleasant time for the game’s publisher, Activision Blizzard. It was revealed that Activision CEO, Bobby Kotick, allegedly knew about sexual misconduct for years before the news became public. Following the revelations and allegations, over 200 employees staged a walkout to protest. Since then, Activision Blizzard shareholders have also joined calls for Kotick to quit.

In other gaming news, Xbox Cloud Gaming has officially launched after a successful beta phase.