‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ PC specification has been released

Activision has released the minimum and recommended PC specification for Call Of Duty: Vanguard so fans can see if their rigs are up to running it.

The PC specification for Call Of Duty: Vanguard suggests that the game will not be challenging to get running on most systems. The minimum graphics card required to run the game is only an Nvidia GTX 960 or an AMD RX 470. This is pleasant to see as many people are still waiting to grab a 3000 series card.

For those lucky enough to have an Nvidia GTX 3080, they will be able to run the game on ultra settings, as long as the rest of their rig matches up.

PCGamesN has shared the system requirements that also suggest that storage space will be less of an issue with Call Of Duty: Vanguard than it has been with past Call Of Duty titles.

The minimum recommended storage space is 36GB. All of the higher settings will require 61GB of storage. This suggests that there may be some way to avoid downloading textures for a resolution that your system cannot run.

This also matches Activision’s information, which promised that the game would take up “significantly” less storage space. It also lines up with the specs given for Console downloads. The storage space listed on the Call Of Duty website states that 61GB will be needed on the Xbox Series X, but this increases to 89.84GB on the PS5.

The website says, “Players can choose to manage storage space and reduce the game’s overall file size during or after the pre-load.” This will hopefully be present on the PC version as well. Previous Call Of Duty titles allowed players to download specific parts of the game separately – for example, downloading the multiplayer mode but not the campaign. However, it is unclear if Vanguard will have a more piecemeal download option.

In other news, Falcon Age writer Meghna Jayanth is working on the next title from Outerloop Games.