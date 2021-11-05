‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ reviews criticise campaign, praise multiplayer modes

As Call Of Duty: Vanguard reviews start to pour in, some common themes suggest that while the shooter’s multiplayer is off to a strong start, the campaign leaves something to be desired.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard has launched today, with certain outlets getting their reviews out for an early look at the game. Overall, the first look at Call Of Duty: Vanguard suggest that it’s tied to a lacklustre campaign, though delivers a strong multiplayer outing and fantastic Zombies mode.

EuroGamer shared that while there’s a lot of fun to be had in the campaign, “there’s nothing in the Vanguard campaign we haven’t seen in Call Of Duty before”. Similarly, IGN‘s campaign review said “the list of missions is solid if not spectacular”.

Going further, Dexerto‘s Vanguard review says “the story on offer this time around is one of the weaker entries in recent years”. Similarly, Gamespot adds that the campaign doesn’t really capture the feeling of fighting across the world – or as different characters – very well.

On the other hand, several outlets have praised the campaign for addressing racism and prejudice head-on, with PCGamesN‘s Ian Boudreau praising the campaign for “actually showing that their villains as disgusting racists”.

Boudreau also appreciated a stripped-back Zombies mode and some “interesting new modes” in multiplayer, though again mentions there “aren’t many surprises to be found if you’ve already played Modern Warfare or Black Ops“.

Game Informer also has some positive words for the Zombies game mode, saying that Vanguard is “poisoned to take zombies down a fantastic road”, summarising that despite a weak campaign “multiplayer and zombies carry the title to victory”.

