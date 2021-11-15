‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ sales are down 40 per cent compared to last year

Call Of Duty: Vanguard‘s launch sales are down 40 per cent in the UK compared to the opening week of its predecessor, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The news, originally spotted by Gamesindustry.biz, comes courtesy of the GSD top ten for the week ending November 6 2021. It found that physical retail sales were down by 26 per cent. Digital sales also dropped by 44 per cent compared to last year.

That might sound poor, but it still makes Call Of Duty: Vanguard the second biggest selling game of the year. The biggest selling game of the year? FIFA 22.

Traditionally, Call Of Duty games set during World War II often perform below that of other Call Of Duty games, so that may explain the drop in sales. Also, Call Of Duty: Warzone continues to be hugely popular.

In NME’s review of Call Of Duty: Vanguard, we called it an “uneven bundle of fun”. The campaign “does a lot right, but it’s often forgettable”, with the highlight of the game being its “fast-paced and fluid” combat.

Since its launch, Call Of Duty: Vanguard has benefited from an update that has fixed spawn rates and field of view bugs. It’s also gained the “strongest aim assist of all time” according to streamer, Dr Disrespect.

In more controversial news, Activision has also issued an apology for a disrespectful depiction of the Quran in the game.

