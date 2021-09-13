‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ team address player beta issues in Twitter thread

The development team responsible for Call Of Duty: Vanguard has put out a Twitter thread highlighting their aims to tackle audio-visual issues in the game.

The first beta for Vanguard launched recently on PlayStation consoles, and developer Sledgehammer Games has compiled a thread of known issues that have been reported so far.

We’re aware there is a significant amount of discussion around player visibility and audio mixing. Stay tuned as we will address some of our planned updates later this week. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) September 11, 2021

In the thread, it was mentioned that “there is a significant amount of discussion around player visibility and audio mixing” and that Vanguard fans should “stay tuned as we will address some of our planned updates later this week”.

Other issues have already received a fix, or have been prioritised by the team, including increasing the frequency of Blitz and Assault matches in Quick Play for a higher intensity game, and removing Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed with Tactical Combat Pacing from Quick Play.

Sledgehammer Games has also removed the Hotel Royal from Patrol while it investigates issues with spawning. The thread was drawn to a close by Sledgehammer Games thanking fans for their participation in the Vanguard beta, and telling them to “keep it coming”.

The first beta, which is currently underway, was a PlayStation exclusive, but the multiplayer beta launching later in the year will encompass all platforms.