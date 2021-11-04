NewsGaming News

‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ – when does it unlock and when you can play

Here are all the region unlock times for Call Of Duty: Vanguard

By Demi Williams
Call of Duty: Vanguard key art
Call of Duty: Vanguard. Credit: Sledgehammer Games

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch worldwide tomorrow (November 5), and will introduce all-new playable characters, maps, and weapons. But when exactly does it become accessible to players?

To make things simple, we’ve put together a list of every region unlock time to get you ready for the latest game in the franchise.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard will launch on November 5 at 4 am GMT / 12 am EDT / 5 am CET. The game is already available to preload on all platforms, including PC through the Battle.net launcher, as well as on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Global unlock times:

  • London: 4 am GMT
  • Los Angeles: 9 pm PDT (Nov 4)
  • New York: 12 am EDT
  • Berlin: 5 am CET
  • Tokyo: 1 pm JST
  • Sydney: 3 pm AEDT

Activision also revealed the PC system requirements alongside the global unlock times. Here are the main things you should know:

Operating System

  • Minimum: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

CPU

  • Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
  • Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
  • Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

RAM

  • Minimum: 8 GB
  • Recommended: 12 GB
  • Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB
Storage Space

  • Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)
  • Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch

Video Card

  • Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
  • Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
  • Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
  • Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Recommended Drivers of NVIDIA/AMD

  • NVIDIA: 472.12
  • AMD: 21.9.1

To get ready for the launch, check out our Call Of Duty: Vanguard guide, featuring everything you need to know about its campaign, multiplayer, maps, characters, and more.

