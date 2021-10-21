‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’s’ latest trailer is a mix of music video and trailer

Sledgehammer Games has released a new trailer for Call Of Duty: Vanguard that features Jack White’s latest single Taking Me Back.

The latest trailer for the WW2 set Call Of Duty: Vanguard is an unexpected music video. However, it also features a lot of new footage cut together to the song. The song itself is about a break-up, and the lyrics are inconsistently plastered across the battlefields of the second world war.

The footage is hard to discern between the jump cuts and text assaults, but there are a few nuggets of new scenes to see for eager fans. All of the Call Of Duty: Vanguard footage is from the campaign and shows locations from the Japanese front and a soldier wielding a water-cooled light machine gun from the hip.

The music chosen for the video’s backing is Jack White’s first solo music in four years. Two versions were released, with one being a gentle take on the track.

Activision has recently released some details on a new anti-cheat that will be implemented in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It is called Ricochet and is a kernel-level anti-cheat system. However, details of the system were leaked early, and some were worried cheaters would reverse-engineer it.

However, Activision has released a statement saying that the system is “all good”. A prerelease version was sent to third parties to help with testing. It’s also likely that it was sent to people specifically to try and break it.

Dr Disrespect, a popular streamer, has said that he believes the new Call Of Duty: Vanguard anti-cheat is just a PR stunt. He believes that the system will not be effective, and releasing it will only trick people into returning to games like Warzone.

