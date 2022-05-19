‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard”s multiplayer is free for the next week

The multiplayer portion of Call Of Duty: Vanguard is currently free-to-play for an entire week as part of the game’s third season.

According to a blog post from earlier this week (May 17), the multiplayer mode in Vanguard will be free between May 18 and 24, with players able to access all the maps and modes currently in the game, with over 20 maps and ten modes available in Vanguard’s multiplayer at present.

The new Mayhem map, alongside the Arms Race and Ship Haus game modes, will also be available to those playing the game for free. Double XP is enabled through May 24 in both Vanguard and Warzone as well, helping players level up that bit much quicker.

Advertisement

Earlier in May a major patch notes update changed how a lot of the Vanguard guns work in Warzone, due to the “engagement distances” for those weapons being increased on the Caldera map, making the guns from Vanguard much less effective.

Players can find the free trial by simply going to Vanguard’s store listing on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5.

Looking forward to the next entry in the Call Of Duty franchise, Activision Blizzard has said that the recently announced Modern Warfare 2 reboot will be the “most advanced experience” in the series’ history.

Activision Blizzard is currently in the midst of multiple lawsuits and toxic workplace culture allegations, with its developer Raven Software’s QA department looking to formally create a worker’s union.

The union is currently being voted on by Raven staff, with a ballot count set to take place on May 23 to decide its fate. One anonymous staff member said that “finally being able to vote yes made all of the hard work we’ve put in over these past five months worth it.”

Advertisement

In other news, the Skyrim: Anniversary Edition has been rated and subsequently removed by the Taiwanese games rating board.





