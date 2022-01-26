‘Call Of Duty: Warzone 2’ is reportedly in development

It’s been reported that a sequel to 2020’s Call Of Duty: Warzone is in development, with the title apparently coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.

According to a Bloomberg report about the future of Activision Blizzard following their acquisition by Microsoft, the next three Call Of Duty titles won’t be Xbox exclusives because of deals made before the purchase.

Speaking to four people with “knowledge” of the deal, those titles include the next two instalments of Modern Warfare (with the first expected this year). “The deal also includes a planned new iteration of Call Of Duty Warzone.”

Advertisement

The claim was backed up by “credible Call Of Duty leaker” Tom Henderson, who believes Warzone 2 will be released in 2023 alongside the second new iteration of Modern Warfare (currently being developed by Treyarch).

Warzone 2 is literally that… Warzone 2. Current gen and PC only… No past weapon integrations etc. A completely new game for the better hardware. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 25, 2022

“Warzone 2 is literally that… Warzone 2,” he tweeted. “Current gen and PC only… No past weapon integrations etc. A completely new game for the better hardware.”

Last week, Xbox chief Phil Spencer did say that he’d spoken to Sony, and confirmed the company’s intent to keep Call Of Duty on PlayStation and “honour our existing agreements” but this could absolutely change once Activision Blizzard’s contracts run out the clock.

Elsewhere in the Bloomberg report, people familiar with the matter believe plans are hazier for the Call Of Duty games beyond 2023. Top employees at Activision have also reportedly discussed spacing out Call of Duty releases rather than putting them out every year.

Advertisement

Last week it was announced that Call Of Duty: Warzone Pacific will be delayed by nearly two weeks, as Activision says more development time is needed to address recent “frustrations” with the battle royale.

In a blog, the Warzone developer said that Warzone Pacific season 2 will no longer release on February 2, and will instead launch on February 14.