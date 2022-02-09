‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ and ‘Vanguard’ season two release date and details revealed

Details and a release date have been announced for season two of both Call Of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard by Activision Blizzard.

Starting on February 14, Armoured War Machines will bring new maps, Zombies content, weapons, operators, and changes to the Warzone Pacific map.

Warzone will introduce a chemical weapon called “Nebula V,” where ammo and bombs made from it will “create new offensive tactics”. Nebula V ammo is apparently “no stronger than regular bullets,” but enemies downed by it emit a poisonous gas cloud. Whilst Nebula V only takes up one ammo clip, it obscures other players’ vision and does damage over time.

Redeploy balloons will also be added alongside new locations like Chemical Factory and Research Labs, Axis soldiers are present at each location and drop powerful rewards for players.

New modes Caldera Clash and Rebirth Island Iron Trials will also be made available, alongside a bomber plane in Caldera as well.

Armoured Transport Trucks will also patrol Caldera in loops, and drop Nebula V bombs if they are destroyed.

The Vanguard multiplayer is also getting some additions – namely ranked play, two new maps in Casablanca and Gondola, and more unlocks in the Battle Pass. The newkillstreak is the Ball Turret Gun, new equipment arrives in the form of a Sticky Bomb, and two new perks – Armoury and Mechanic – are being added.

There’s also some additions coming to Vanguard’s Zombies mode as well. This includes a new Hub area and arenas are coming in “Terra Maledicta,” set in Egypt’s Eastern Desert and abroad. The classic Ray Gun also looks to be returning to the Zombies mode, alongside new Wonder Weapon the Decimator Shield as well.

Plenty more details have been announced for Call Of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard multiplayer in the blog post, which you can read here.

In other news, both a Nintendo Direct and Telltale Games presentation for The Wolf Among Us 2 are taking place later today.