‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’: Armored Royale disabled over invisibility bug

Call Of Duty: Warzone’s Armored Royale mode has been removed from playlists due to yet another game-breaking bug.

The glitch in question seems to be similar to the helicopter invincibility bug from December, where players would turn invisible after being revived if downed while using the minigun in the helicopter. Armored Royale mode, which features a truck with a built-in turret instead, seems to work in the same way.

Watch a clip of the glitch below.

Developer Raven Software has since disabled the mode while it investigates the problem. It’s currently unknown when Armored Royale mode will return, however, it should be noted that it took the studio about two months to fix a similar issue with attack helicopters. Other Call Of Duty: Warzone modes seem to be unaffected by the glitch.

Armored Royale has been removed from the #Warzone playlist while we investigate an issue allowing players to turn invisible. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 8, 2021

Warzone has been faced with a number of game-breaking bugs over the past couple of months, the most notable being the infinite stim glitch. That bug was fixed for a second time last week in a new midseason patch. The glitch had supposedly first been resolved in a January update, but subsequently resurfaced.

Last week, Call Of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard revealed that the long-running franchise has generated around £19.5billion ($27billion) in revenue since 2003. Activision president and COO Daniel Alegre called the series “one of the most successful entertainment franchises of all time”, in an earnings call with investors.

During the call, CFO Dennis Durkin also confirmed that “another strong premium” Call Of Duty game will be released by the end of 2021. Currently, no details about that game have been revealed.