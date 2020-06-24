‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ – Battle Royale quads will return this week

Activision has confirmed that the Battle Royale quads mode will be making its return to Call Of Duty: Warzone this week.

The news was confirmed in the latest entry of Activision’s weekly Call Of Duty update blog, alongside a slew of other additions including a new operator and game modes. The fan-favourite Battle Royale quads mode was temporarily disabled last week in favour of Realism quads.

The short-lived Realism quads mode was fundamentally the same game mode, albeit with extra restrictions to create a more tense experience. It included increased headshot damage and a limited HUD that makes players rely more on in-world cues to navigate where they are on the map.

Besides the return of Battle Royale quads, Warzone is also set to re-introduce Plunder and Blood Money quads this week. It will also be retaining the 50v50 skirmishes in Warzone Rumble mode.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare will also be getting a handful of updates, one of which is the introduction of Kyle “Gaz” Garrick as a playable operator. The ‘Gaz Operator’ bundle will instantly unlock two weapon blueprints for Fair Brass and Tanker (an assault rifle and a pistol, respectively), and Hit Sticks, which is a blueprint of the Kali Sticks – a pair of batons that can be used as melee weapons.

Gaz will be a playable operator on both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

A new All Or Nothing mode will also be making its debut. Players will begin the game with a throwing knife and an empty handgun. Every other weapon and perk will have to be scavenged during the game, while players try to survive.

Chaos 10v10 is also being introduced. It will be a playlist moshpit featuring traditional 6v6 maps, except the player count for both teams have been increased to 10.

A fixed date for the new updates has not been announced, but will arrive sometime this week according to the blogpost. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are available on PC, Xbox One and PS4.