John “Soap” MacTavish is set to join ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone

Fan-favourite Call Of Duty character John “Soap” MacTavish set to join Call Of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Soap’s arrival in the game was teased through a new Warzone cutscene that also wraps up the game’s long running Modern Warfare story. The cutscene was first revealed by YouTuber Geeky Pastimes and can be seen below – spoilers ahead.

The cutscene depicts the dramatic conclusion to Task Force 141’s pursuit of Zakhaev. Captain Price and his team finally best Zakhaev and disarm the live nuke aimed at Verdansk.

Advertisement

After Price escapes the compound, he’s contacted by Soap, who remains offscreen. Soap notes that he’s “half a click off the coast” and that “things are really heating up out here”. Price and the rest of the Task Force 141 team then set off to find Soap.

Watch the teaser below.

While Soap was featured in the original Modern Warfare trilogy, he did not appear the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. He was, however, mentioned during the closing cutscene of the game’s campaign mode, where Price listed the names of operators’ for his new task force.

Popular Call Of Duty data miner Charlie Intel has since leaked Soap’s operator bundle, although a release date has not been confirmed. The Soap bundle will be available in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – which has now integrated with Modern Warfare and Warzone. The bundle will cost 2,400 COD points.

Advertisement

The bundle’s description reads: “Pay homage to all possible timelines when you play as the mohawked Scotsman, John “Soap” MacTavish. Complete the included operator mission to unlock additional Soap Skins. Note: The weapons included apply both an ice Tracer fire effect and the Dismemberment effect.”

In other Call Of Duty news, new content was recently revealed for Black Ops Cold War Season 1. Warzone will now take place on Rebirth Island instead of Verdansk, while 4 new multiplayer maps were added. A new Gulag experience was also revealed.