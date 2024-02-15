‘Call Of Duty Warzone’ cheaters are flying to space in hacked helicopters

Cheaters in Call Of Duty: Warzone have started teleporting helicopters around the map.

As spotted by Dexerto, players on the official Call Of Duty Warzone Reddit have noted cheaters in the game spawning themselves into helicopters and flying away, with one user capturing video of the event.

The cheat essentially involves players flying helicopters out of the range of any other players and then wiping out swathes of enemies without the fear of being killed themselves.

Several comments on the post note that the issue is likely due to the anti-cheat used by publisher Activision-Blizzard, known as Ricochet.

“Ricochet is a band aid for a gaping wound. Activision don’t and have never have taken anti cheat seriously. They benefit from cheaters being banned and just buying more accounts. [Call of Duty] on its back end is a giant database so they are for the most part fully aware a lot of people are cheating, but until people stop buying bundles or the game or just stop playing and going to a direct competition, nothing will be done,” one user wrote.

Another user brought up that several of the ways that Activision Blizzard detects cheaters is by players reporting them, so without enough reports nobody will be banned from the game.

“The thing I don’t get is games older than every single dev at [Infinity Ward] have had anti cheat measures in the past that avoided obvious hacks like this, why don’t they use stuff like that? It often doesn’t have to be some fancy kernel level anti cheat,” the same user noted.

