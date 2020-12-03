‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’: dataminers uncover new Rebirth Island location

There might be a new location available in the upcoming season of Call Of Duty: Warzone.

According to datamined information from Twitter user BlackOpsLeaks, the potential new area is called Rebirth Island. A leaked image of the area, with the Warzone logo and the island’s name, has been posted on social media.

Fans have been quick to point out that the island looks similar to the Alcatraz map from the Blackout mode of Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4. Interestingly, the new location also shares its name with an area from the original 2010 Call Of Duty: Black Ops, from the mission ‘Rebirth’.

Check out the leaked image below.

🚨REBIRTH ISLAND🚨 ALCATRAZ IS BACK BABY Follow @BlackOpsLeaks for more! pic.twitter.com/vgGTOn0JDX — Adi Source | Black Ops Cold War Leaks (@BlackOpsLeaks) December 2, 2020

BlackOpsLeaks also revealed that fan-favourite map Raid, from Call Of Duty: Black Ops II, is also set to return with the launch of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1, alongside a new snowy mall area. A third location, Launch, has also been leaked, but that tweet has since been taken down.

Check out previews of Raid and the snowy mall area below.

Now take this lightly… RAID IS BACK FOR SEASON 1 We can see "s1_mp_raid_tu_cairo" in the files Follow @BlackOpsLeaks for more❗ pic.twitter.com/9kRPe8qKvq — Adi Source | Black Ops Cold War Leaks (@BlackOpsLeaks) December 2, 2020

🚨MALL MAP🚨 Nice to see some snow lol Follow @BlackOpsLeaks for more❗ pic.twitter.com/rkJPojDQ0V — Adi Source | Black Ops Cold War Leaks (@BlackOpsLeaks) December 2, 2020

It is currently unknown when the next season of Call Of Duty: Warzone will be launched or what it will be called. Activision previously extended the game’s ongoing Season 6 by two weeks to December 7. Meanwhile, Season 1 of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to kick off on December 10, and will be integrated with Warzone at the same time.

In a three-star review of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, NME’s Dom Peppiatt called the game a “mixed bag that, unfortunately, does not step out of the massive shadow cast by 2019’s Modern Warfare”.