‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ devs double down on commitment to banwaves

Raven Software has released a new update on its anti-cheat measures within Call Of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops Cold War.

The video game developer’s update was published onto the Call Of Duty blog on April 12, and confirms that to date, more than 475000 accounts have received permabans, with more on the way.

Raven Software has confirmed that April 11’s ban wave was its seventh high-volume ban spree since February this year. The studio has not issued an estimate on the number of accounts banned during its most recent spree.

While banwaves are a major focus for Raven to rid its games of cheating, the company has also announced that it will continue to issue bans daily, “seven days a week” to individual offences or repeat offenders.

Raven is also targeting “the commercial market of cheat providers and resellers”, which includes “suspicious accounts, which are farmed and often sold to repeat offenders”. Raven claims it has banned “45,000 fraudulent, black market accounts used by repeat offenders”.

Additional steps the company is taking to combat cheating include the utilisation of 2-factor authentication, ramming up additional resources to security teams, the increased frequency of high-volume banwaves, and regular updates and communications with its players.

In early February, Raven Software issued permabans to over 60,000 accounts in Call Of Duty: Warzone. Raven Software and publisher Activision kickstarted their banwaves in April last year, and have consistently been updating players about its commitment to make the game a fair experience for all.