‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ disables vehicles as developer investigates vehicle exploit
In a short tweet, Raven Software, the developer behind ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ has explained that it has temporarily disabled vehicles while an “issue” is being investigated, with many players seeing this as a result of a glitch that is linked to vehicles, allowing players to get into the game’s golden vaults.
