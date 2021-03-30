‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ will see file sizes shrink in new update

Call of Duty: Warzone is receiving a mid-season update this week which will reduce the overall install size of the game.

READ MORE: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer on Xbox Series X is just as good as you remember

In a post on the Call of Duty blog, Activision explained that the full install of the game will be reduced by varying amounts per platform, thanks to “enhancements to the overall content management system.”

After a “larger than usual” one-time update for Season Two Reloaded, which is around 52GB, the Warzone and Modern Warfare install sizes will be reduced.

Advertisement

Activision estimates that the reductions for Call of Duty: Warzone will be between 10.9 GB and 14.2 GB, and the overall Modern Warfare/Warzone file size will be reduced by between 30.6GB and 33.6GB, depending on the platform.

Players will also be free to install optimised Content packs to continue playing Campaign, Multiplayer, Special Ops. These packs will be released alongside, and shortly after, the Season Two Reloaded update.

The blog lists the approximate reductions that players will see for both the free-to-play version of Warzone, and the full install of Modern Warfare/Warzone.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of Warzone will see file sizes lower by 10.9 GB, whilst Warzone and Modern Warfare combined will be reduced by 30.6 GB.

The Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One versions of Warzone will be reduced by 14.2 GB and Warzone and Modern Warfare will see a space saving of 33.6 GB.

Finally, the PC version of Warzone will have its file size reduced by 11.8 GB Only, whilst the Warzone and Modern Warfare combined will see a reduction of 30.6 GB.

Advertisement

Activision recently sent a cease and desist letter to the team behind SBMM Warzone, a stat tracking site that uses the Call of Duty: Warzone API in order to let players access date on their multiplayer match performance.