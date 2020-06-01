‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ finally introduces duos in playlist update

Infinity Ward has finally added a much-requested duos mode to Call Of Duty: Warzone in the game’s new playlist update.

The company announced the update on its Twitter, noting that the new mode was rolling out across all platforms. It joins the game’s other modes: solos, trios, quads and plunder quads.

📢Playlist Update for #Warzone! Rolling out now across all platforms….

Solos

Duos ✌️

Trios

Quads

Plunder Quads — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 29, 2020

Publisher Activision also announced the addition of duos mode in a separate post on its blog, saying that the new mode is “quite possibly the ultimate test of friendship and teamwork”. Much like other non-solo modes, players that are dropped in duos can be revived by their teammate. Failure to do so will result in the fallen player being sent to the Gulag where they’ll face-off with another dead player. The loser of this 1v1 battle will then have one last chance at redemption: their surviving teammate may purchase their respawn at a buy station – provided they have the cash.

The post goes on to list out a number of strategies for duos, which the company stated will likely create “a potential meta shift” in how the game is played. Check out the entire post and all the tips here.

Season 4 of Call Of Duty: Warzone is scheduled for launch this Wednesday (June 3), with fan favourite Captain Price set to return as an operator. It’s currently unknown what other changes the new season will bring.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone received its final handful of major updates for Season 3 in mid-May. They include the Ghost Pack Contingency bundle, two new maps including Hardhat (Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare only), an update to playable weapons in the Gulag and two new game modes.