‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ getting Pacific map and anti-cheat next month

Activision‘s next update for Call Of Duty: Warzone will be one of its biggest as it introduces the new Caldera map based on the Pacific Theatre of WW2.

Announced in a new blog post yesterday (October 28), the Warzone update is included in a roadmap of content that coincides with the launch of Call Of Duty: Vanguard in November.

The Caldera map launches on December 2 along with the start of Season One for Vanguard, with players who have bought the latest WW2-themed title getting 24 hours of exclusive access. The tropical climate of the map certainly makes a fresh change from Verdansk just as the Northern hemisphere enters the winter.

Season One will also see progression tracks between Vanguard and Warzone integrating, so that experience gained in one will transfer to the other. Furthermore, players can also expect Vanguard‘s weapons to be added to Warzone.

The post adds, “All players can enjoy a new Battle Pass system and two free functional weapons.”

The update is also when the new Ricochet anti-cheat system begins rolling out in Warzone, which will also be active in Vanguard when that game launches on November 5.

Although it was feared that a leak of the anti-cheat system meant that cheaters were already reverse-engineering it, Activision later announced these leaks were “controlled” as the team was “testing the hell out of it” before the upgrade goes live.

Elsewhere, Ubisoft has revealed new information about the Assassin’s Creed series after a second quarter earnings call yesterday (October 28). This included confirmation that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be a free-to-play game, and that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now the company’s “second largest profit generating game” ever.