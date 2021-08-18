‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ hackers are running out of stolen accounts to sell

Call of Duty: Warzone players should feel a bit safer as account sellers are running out of stolen accounts.

According to Activision, Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular free to play battle royale games with over 100 million players. But while the game may be free-to-play, its rare cosmetics and camos can be harder to get your hands on.

According to Motherboard, this has apparently created an underground market – dealing in stolen accounts where those with rare cosmetics (such as the Damascus camo) are sold for up to £1500 (around $2000).

Thankfully, it’s not all bad news – the number of stolen accounts is rapidly decreasing thanks to enhanced security measures.

“Since accounts are in short supply due to security measures changing, we’ll now be offering a variety of unlock services,” read an announcement in one underground Discord channel. “In short we can help you unlock pretty much anything in [Modern Warfare / Cold War].”

“I wish I got any good news, so far none,” said one of the channel’s admins. “[Call of Duty] market is pretty much fucked in terms of lobbies and accounts.”

Although this is obviously bad news for hackers, this is great news for your average player.

Tighter account restrictions, including a captcha system to slow down automated account theft and better tracking systems, have made it more difficult for hackers to compromise player accounts.

Instead, the market is beginning to pivot towards unlock tools. But this carries its own risks, too. Activision has been far more diligent regarding hackers recently, even going so far as to make players aware when they’re in a lobby with one.

Of course, “aged” accounts are still considered a better commodity since many of them have unlocked since-removed skins and items, such as the controversial “Roze” skin.

But when asked when these kinds of accounts were coming back, one seller responded: “never”.

