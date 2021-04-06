A ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ hotfix nerfs the FFAR and AUG

Raven Software have nerfed two of the most popular weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone.

A hotfix that went live today (April 6) has made changes to the FFAR and AUG, the two weapons dominating the game’s online multiplayer.

Th developers took to Twitter to announce the changes that had been made to the weapons in Warzone.

Here's a screenshot for those who are having trouble seeing the April 6th update on the patch notes page. pic.twitter.com/E8ilvqkpHv — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 6, 2021

As per the notes, the FFAR is receiving an Aim Down Sights speed decrease in order to balance it for mid range play, rather than close-range. Raven Software said of the gun: “The FFAR is a jack of all trades” but its “wholesale efficacy” had it outperforming SMGs in close encounters.

The changes are being made in order to bring the FFAR “a bit more in line with what you might expect from an AR – damage and range at the cost of handling”.

The AUG – listed in the notes as ‘Cold War Tactical Rifle Charlie – is also getting changed, with a nerf being applied to its recoil. As with the FFAR, Raven Software believes that the gun performs outside of its role, as the current lack of recoil makes it “too easy to stay on target given how lethal it is”.

Finally, the update also makes a handful of changes to various bugs affecting the game, including various barrel upgrades not having their intended effects on the weapons they are attached to, and the camo challenges for the R1 Shadowhunter not appearing correctly.

The full patch notes for the Call of Duty: Warzone hotfix are available here.

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two Reloaded patch promises to reduce file sizes for users across all consoles and PC if players download an optimisation patch.