‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ is coming to mobile as confirmed by job listings

A new recruitment campaign for Call Of Duty has confirmed that Warzone is coming to mobile.

“Join us in building Call Of Duty: Warzone for mobile,” starts the announcement, before going on to explain that Activision Blizzard is “creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of Call Of Duty: Warzone to players on the go.”

Activision Blizzard want people to “join our growing, award-winning team of mobile veterans on this ambitious mission. We are seeking more top tier operators in all aspects of mobile game development.”

This follows reports late last year that the title was being developed for mobile.

Activision has officially confirmed that Call of Duty Warzone will be coming to Mobile. 🆕️ pic.twitter.com/UtlThKD5yw — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) March 10, 2022

The company go on to say that “this large-scale, multiplayer experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come.”

The announcement adds that Activision Blizzard is hiring people for production roles, engineering, design, art and marketing. “We’re looking for skilled game-makers, passionate fans, and genuinely awesome people to join our diverse team, inspired to deliver the next world-class mobile gaming experience to fans.” Check out the available roles here.

Activision sparked rumours of a mobile Warzone port last year, after advertising the position of “Executive Producer, Features (WZM)”. The job listing stated the successful candidate would need to “harvest, adapt and deliver the essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation”.

Call Of Duty: Mobile was released in October, 2019 with the title’s most recent update coming earlier this year.

Activision Blizzard is still in the midst of a scandal concerning the publisher’s workplace conditions. With the Raven Software QA department forming its own union.

In other news, Hideo Kojima has been given a Minister of Education award in Japan for his work on Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

The last games industry person to win an award in this category was Nintendo‘s Shigeru Miyamoto in 2010.